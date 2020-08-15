Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,657 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,726.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

