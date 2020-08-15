Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Neogen by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.