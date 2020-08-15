Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 32,854 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

PM stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

