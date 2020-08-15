Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 25,868 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.