Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 15,938 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 28,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

