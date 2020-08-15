Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

