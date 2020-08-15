Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,885 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

