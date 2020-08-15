Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,922 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $212.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $213.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

