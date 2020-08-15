Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,640 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

