Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 399,744 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2,795.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.78% of Midland States Bancorp worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,610 shares of company stock worth $164,088. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.