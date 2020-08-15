Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $178.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

