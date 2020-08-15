Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,537 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

