Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRY. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 173.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75,862 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

