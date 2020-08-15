Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

BNFT opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

