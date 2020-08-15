Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of BLCM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.