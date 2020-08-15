Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of BLCM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

