Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of BLPH opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.