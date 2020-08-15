Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KEGX opened at $10.00 on Friday. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.