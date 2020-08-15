Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $21.32 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

