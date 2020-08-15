Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $232.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.