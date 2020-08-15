Banco Santander S.A. Takes $368,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 413.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $5,318,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

