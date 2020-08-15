Banco Santander S.A. Takes $275,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

