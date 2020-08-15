Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,226 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $39,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

