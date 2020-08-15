Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,188,383 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,188,383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.