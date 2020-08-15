Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,239,683 Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,683 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Grupo Supervielle worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

