Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 27,719 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of HAL opened at $16.63 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.