Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,738 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after acquiring an additional 102,113 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 153.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.32.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

