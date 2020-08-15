Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 182,848 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $23.64 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

