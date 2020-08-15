Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

