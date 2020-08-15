Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $303.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.06. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

