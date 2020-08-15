Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

