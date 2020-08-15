Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,830 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $134.43 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

