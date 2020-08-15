Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,463,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

