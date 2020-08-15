Banco Santander S.A. Invests $508,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,941,874. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.14 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

