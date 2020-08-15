Banco Santander S.A. Invests $419,000 in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Banco Macro by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Banco Macro by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE:BMA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.