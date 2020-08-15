Banco Santander S.A. Invests $396,000 in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 163.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $39,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $37.89 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

