Banco Santander S.A. Invests $170,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 240.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

