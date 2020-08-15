Banco Santander S.A. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $160.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

