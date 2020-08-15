Banco Santander S.A. Has $371,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $150.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

