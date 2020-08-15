Banco Santander S.A. Has $229,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,680 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $349,367,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.