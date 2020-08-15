Banco Santander S.A. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

