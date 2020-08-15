Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $165.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

