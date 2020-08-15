Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $165.43.
SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
