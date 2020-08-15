Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 3,447.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 466,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 454,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,808,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TOT. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:TOT opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.