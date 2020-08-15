Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $106,232,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,050,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

