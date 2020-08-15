Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 7,996 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 223,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of INO opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

