Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 1,619 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,967 shares of company stock worth $6,765,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.