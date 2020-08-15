Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 1,403 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

ODFL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $195.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

