Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

