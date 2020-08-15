Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,124,000 after acquiring an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.