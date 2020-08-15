Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $129.26 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.