Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSAC. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.